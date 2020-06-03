The scene near the White House recently had former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon wondering if it could happen again:

Isn’t it ironic…

Trending

Right? Self-awareness has taken yet another holiday.

After 3.5 years of refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election, tweets like the one from Fallon come close to setting a projection record.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 election2020 electionBrian FallonDonald TrumpHillary ClintonJoe Biden