Earlier today Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke on the situation in Minneapolis. In addition, the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison, a former member of Congress, addressed citizens of the state and tried to give the rioters and others a reminder:

AG Keith Ellison, noting National Guard was doing COVID tests over weekend: “Don’t react to them the way you might react to Minneapolis Police.” — Dave Orrick (@DaveOrrick) May 29, 2020

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the National Guard was, one week ago, administering COVID-19 tests to people. They are not the same as the Minneapolis police, he emphasizes for people protesting. — Briana Bierschbach (@bbierschbach) May 29, 2020

Ellison basically telling rioters to concentrate their violence towards the police, but leave the National Guard alone, because they helped administer corona tests. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 29, 2020

Here’s video:

Keith Ellison decided to support riots. This is the same guy who posed with the book "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" which promotes violent protest. pic.twitter.com/fEpPjLDi9O — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 29, 2020

Wow, what calming political leadership Minnesota has! *Eye roll*

Keep voting for Democrats, Minnesota. Well done. https://t.co/Ep0GUbfLDA — The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) May 29, 2020

I wonder if liberal Minnesotans are learning anything about the kind of wonderful, wise people they have chosen as their leaders — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 29, 2020

Outlook: Doubtful. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2020

Perhaps Ellison isn’t fully interested in bringing an end to the chaos after all…

When the attorney general and chief law enforcement officer of Minnesota, is @keithellison, an exteremly left wing radical who has supported and promoted #Antifa and #BlackLivesMatter, it may be time for the federal government to take over to stop the violence. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/oujbu9voQy — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 29, 2020