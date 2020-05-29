Earlier today Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke on the situation in Minneapolis. In addition, the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison, a former member of Congress, addressed citizens of the state and tried to give the rioters and others a reminder:

Trending

Here’s video:

Wow, what calming political leadership Minnesota has! *Eye roll*

Perhaps Ellison isn’t fully interested in bringing an end to the chaos after all…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Keith EllisonMinneapolis