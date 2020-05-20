It’s official! MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has had it with President Trump’s tweets and is trying to take it to the next level:

This appears to be the tweet she’s taking issue with (no doubt among many others):

Trending

Brzezinski said she has a call scheduled with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and others:

Meeting with the manager: Achieved!

The transition from “Trump’s a threat to free speech” to “Twitter must kick him off the platform” didn’t take long. How do you think Twitter will respond?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJack DorseyMika Brzezinskitwitter