It’s official! MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has had it with President Trump’s tweets and is trying to take it to the next level:

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

This appears to be the tweet she’s taking issue with (no doubt among many others):

….Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Brzezinski said she has a call scheduled with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and others:

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Meeting with the manager: Achieved!

Karenika has an issue…. https://t.co/AzDcR8zZ9b — The OG Hillbilly (@LauraLMonroe33) May 20, 2020

Sorry, people who have been doxxed and threatened with rape and/or death, twitter can’t come to the phone right now, it’s putting a tv personality who had mean things said to her at the front of the line. https://t.co/17bcSrDm4U — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) May 20, 2020

That video makes you look freaked out, like maybe you don’t think Joe is quite so innocent… https://t.co/b5KrPptki0 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 20, 2020

She got her meeting with the manager. https://t.co/R7uC4AkKta — Aidan Kearney AKA Uncle Turtleboy (@RealUncleTB) May 20, 2020

Lol…the irony of censorship and Trump is “literally Hitler” narrative https://t.co/Is0LdHwvC4 — Reagan Williams, MBA (@GamecockPete) May 20, 2020

The transition from “Trump’s a threat to free speech” to “Twitter must kick him off the platform” didn’t take long. How do you think Twitter will respond?