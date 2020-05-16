Video from Long Island of a local reporter covering a protest who was not receiving a warm welcome from some in attendance recently caught the attention of CNN’s Jim Acosta and Chris Cillizza:

This viral video of Trump supporters screaming at a reporter is a Rorschach test of America right nowhttps://t.co/MuVGUbbdIQ pic.twitter.com/uIYXN1UpvP — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 16, 2020

President Trump shared the video on his Twitter feed today:

People can’t get enough of this. Great people! https://t.co/b4HM0C298h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

And with that, CNN’s media correspondent and Fox News obsessor Brian Stelter was doing what he does best, which is pretend the media hasn’t done its part to earn some derision:

This crowd didn't reflect all Trump supporters, nor did it reflect all Long Islanders. But these behaviors toward the news media — the intolerance, the indecency — have been modeled by Trump for several years. Now he's celebrating when his fans mimic it. https://t.co/dHb4JfOwgO https://t.co/hxi5yNVvTd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 16, 2020

Is the reason there’s such disdain for the media — the national media specifically — really because of Trump? No it isn’t, not that anybody at CNN will choose to see it:

Brian, as you literally cover the media, you should know better than anyone else that people's disdain for the media has been stoked by the media's biased behavior for years pre-Trump, and is actually a key reason we have Trump in the White House. He's an outcome, not a cause. https://t.co/EkX7Sa6eYy — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 16, 2020

Trump did not create it, Trump was the product of it As the media lied and pushed absurd attacks on common people the collective anger pooled until it eventually found its champion Trump is the collective anger of the people tired of media elites spitting on them https://t.co/rkW9cizBYK — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 16, 2020

You think Trump is the instigator of this? He's the result of it you fool. https://t.co/v73tue9WtS — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) May 16, 2020

Most people have felt this way about the media since W was in office, Brian. But since social media didn’t exist, the media didn’t get their reviews in real time. People elected Trump because he echoed a lot of people, not because a lot of people wanted to echo Trump. https://t.co/VKvwaI3Gxd — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) May 16, 2020

Bingo!

That viral video showing Trump supporters hating the media—explained… https://t.co/eXHz09NtU0 — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) May 16, 2020

It's not just the media's repeated demonization & destruction of people from the Right, it's also the utter lack of curiosity & wagon circling for people on the Left. The media doesn't even try to hide it anymore and has burned down the credibility they insist we give them. https://t.co/95ck5tfLft — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 16, 2020

The lack of self-awareness (especially coming from CNN) is truly stunning.

This soulless clown is outraged that random people had mean things to say about the media. Meanwhile, he hasn't sent a single tweet about the media's disgusting & partisan treatment of @CBS_Herridge Good job defending your narrative Brian https://t.co/c7aaFbJzfY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 16, 2020

Hey, remember that time CNN threatened to dox a teenager because he made a meme? Hey, remember that time CNN fomented hatred against a 16yo boy because he smiled? Hey, remember that time CNN ambushed a little old lady at her home because she hosted a pro-Trump gathering? https://t.co/mYxTKEIXm6 — Henry (@HMSPitts) May 16, 2020

These people were better behaved than @ChrisCuomo yelling at his neighbor. https://t.co/GFqMJXjBIz — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 16, 2020

I think it reflects the general attitude most journalists have towards them. https://t.co/xiVjaq7rQO — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 16, 2020

And speaking of attacking the media…

JOURNALISM UNDER ATTACK

Catherine Herridge Still On Her Own https://t.co/WPVMNYjY0r — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 16, 2020

All we still hear is crickets from the media about that story.