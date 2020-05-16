Video from Long Island of a local reporter covering a protest who was not receiving a warm welcome from some in attendance recently caught the attention of CNN’s Jim Acosta and Chris Cillizza:

President Trump shared the video on his Twitter feed today:

And with that, CNN’s media correspondent and Fox News obsessor Brian Stelter was doing what he does best, which is pretend the media hasn’t done its part to earn some derision:

Is the reason there’s such disdain for the media — the national media specifically — really because of Trump? No it isn’t, not that anybody at CNN will choose to see it:

Bingo!

The lack of self-awareness (especially coming from CNN) is truly stunning.

And speaking of attacking the media…

All we still hear is crickets from the media about that story.

