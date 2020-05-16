Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who switched from Republican to Independent recently, had previously announced he’d be exploring a run for president on the Libertarian ticket. However, that thought has already come to an end:

Amash went on for a few more tweets, but you get the idea.

Somewhere in a basement in Delaware, perhaps Joe Biden is doing a fist pump.

