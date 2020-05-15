As we told you earlier this week, CNN’s coronavirus town hall featured teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a panelist. The coronavirus outbreak is now being morphed into an issue of climate change:

"People are starting to realize that we are actually depending on science and that we need to listen to scientists and experts." -Teen activist Greta Thunberg on how people are reacting to science and what that means for the climate crisis. #CNNTownHall https://t.co/EvUEaN7gza pic.twitter.com/HLQb1AQ7ax — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2020

But after some blowback on Twitter that came from Donald Trump Jr. and others, Cooper addressed the issue at the end of the town hall:

In breaking tantrum news, CNN's Anderson Cooper freaked out after his Greta Thunberg interview last night, taunting Donald Trump Jr. like a Twitter troll for mocking the Greta booking, suggests the Trump Organization barely exists…??https://t.co/Fa8sIyRttS — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 15, 2020

Video (1/2): Here's the petty and juvenile meltdown by Anderson Cooper at the end of tonight's CNN town hall, losing his mind over — among others — @DonaldJTrumpJr, NY Post and Forbes and people on social media for criticizing their decision to bring on Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/1JHopX7zkT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 15, 2020

Video (2/2): And here's the rest of Anderson Cooper's childish meltdown over criticism CNN received for having Greta Thunberg as a guest for its latest coronavirus town hall. BTW in the previous segment, he smugly suggested Trump stop talking and "liberate the scientists." pic.twitter.com/DZhFwh0zCW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 15, 2020

Cooper called it “outrage” over the inclusion of Thunberg, but it was actually mostly mockery.

What CNN's Anderson Cooper is essentially saying here, is that he can't understand why people think it's absurd to include Greta Thunberg in a program about the Coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video and note how defensive, how passively aggressive he is. https://t.co/LlS22zXPHq — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 15, 2020

"TAKE US SERIOUSLY!!!" "So Greta, back to your 3-step approach to treating Coronavirus" https://t.co/Xx0dCaxffD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 15, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to CNN’s “journalist” accordingly:

LOL!