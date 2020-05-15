As we told you earlier this week, CNN’s coronavirus town hall featured teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a panelist. The coronavirus outbreak is now being morphed into an issue of climate change:

But after some blowback on Twitter that came from Donald Trump Jr. and others, Cooper addressed the issue at the end of the town hall:

Trending

Cooper called it “outrage” over the inclusion of Thunberg, but it was actually mostly mockery.

THIS. Is CNN.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to CNN’s “journalist” accordingly:

LOL!

Tags: Anderson CoopercoronavirusCOVID-19Greta Thunberg