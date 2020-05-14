It’s highly unlikely this tweet was written by Joe Biden and sent from his basement, but even if the presumptive Democrat nominee had written it, there’s zero chance he’d have had any pangs of self-awareness:

First of all, “fear-mongering”? Give it a rest, Joe:

Trending

That and more…

And let’s not forget the Biden campaign’s rapid response director and his now-deleted attack on CBS News’ Catherine Herridge:

And how about that defense of China? The CCP will appreciate Biden’s contribution combined with his glaring lack of self-awareness:

But Biden’s trying to “bring people together” or something. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaDonald TrumpJoe Biden