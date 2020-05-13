Call us crazy, but we’re not sure that if people keep listening to some politicians that the coronavirus lockdown will ever end (at least not until election day:

I present to you, coronavirus, the Washington, DC story. The big surge is always two weeks away. The peak is always next month. Trust the "experts," the big surge is definitely coming! Brace for impact! There are now more hospital beds available than active COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/PWqwNV24Qd — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 13, 2020

Talk about kicking a narrative can down the road…

The mayor has impressively predicted a surge for April, May, June, & July. As far as I know, not a single media outlet has ever asked why she keeps incorrectly predicting when the surge is coming. & they report projections as absolute facts. Meanwhile, no big case growth, ever. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 13, 2020

Just got the latest update from the DC COVID dashboard. They are currently using about 8.5% of their total COVID capacity in the healthcare system. There was never a significant jump in hospitalizations, ever. The only peak is how this has reached peak insanity for so long. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 13, 2020

And of course right on cue…

On this topic, DC has extended its lockdown… https://t.co/V2WS4cRLpl — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 13, 2020

And that type of rhetoric certainly isn’t confined to the DC mayor.

Moving the goal posts has been taken to a whole new level in this pandemic https://t.co/94AK4cALib — Dani Doane (@danidoane) May 13, 2020

It sure has.

The DC story sounds a lot like the Chicago story. The peak or the surge is always just around the corner or just a few weeks away. The "experts" keep pushing it back, but it never arrives. But fear and panic keep the people in line. https://t.co/Llp37NHiuh — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) May 13, 2020

Have to get people to fear the future when the present isn't what you said it would be, and if you keep it going long enough, you'll perhaps one day end up right. https://t.co/tVNrYMHt9l — Brandon Land (@onestrikeaway) May 13, 2020

If you aren't paying attention we are always 2 weeks from disaster https://t.co/i66eTLO37D — Matt (@kentuvkykid) May 13, 2020

It’s the climate change alarmists’ approach, just divided into shorter increments of time (2 weeks instead of 10 years).

People need to wake up and realize that we are being led by idiots. https://t.co/p8zNrlQHdl — Allen (@Allen_Masked) May 13, 2020

And/or people using a crisis to forward various other agendas.