Evelyn Farkas was a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia from 2012 to 2015 during the Obama administration, and when charges later were flying that alleged Donald Trump colluded with Russia, she said this on MSNBC in 2017 (via The Federalist):

Farkas, who served in the Obama administration as the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia from 2012 through 2015, also claimed that administration officials appointed by Trump might even destroy evidence of alleged collusion if they “found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians.” They might “try to compromise those sources and methods,” Farkas alleged in the MSNBC interview. “And we would no longer have access to that intelligence.” “Not enough was coming out into the open and I knew there was more,” Farkas claimed.

Fast forward to recently declassified transcripts of closed House hearings, and Farkas’ story changes quite a bit:

This Evelyn Farkas's testimony, which is very funny, is getting a lot of attention. That reminds me. Back in early 2017, I published a reaction to her media appearances. It holds up well, if I do say so myself: https://t.co/nlW7YFn8hU pic.twitter.com/9ujEwxya8X — Mike (@Doranimated) May 9, 2020

In other words, Farkas was just telling MSNBC’s audience what they wanted to hear:

What is amazing about the 53 transcripts released by ODNI yesterday is how many former Obama officials were forced to admit privately under oath that what they claimed in their TV appearances about “collusion” was nonsense and had no basis in reality. https://t.co/L5QOHESipx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 8, 2020

But Brit Hume pointed out that Farkas also has political ambitions:

She’s now running for Congress. https://t.co/6Nj5hwrqve — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 8, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. was among those calling attention to the story:

Obama Defense Official Evelyn Farkas Admitted She Lied On MSNBC About Having Evidence Of Collusion. On TV she said sh had it but… Under Oath, Evelyn Farkas Admitted She Never Had Any Evidence. All these clowns did the same. Where’s the accountability? https://t.co/iZkXu6JlJl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 8, 2020

Farkas replied to Trump Jr. the following self-unaware way, all without addressing the issue at hand:

If it's what you say I love it especially in November@DonaldJTrumpJr wants accountability? Send me to Congress and let's give him some: https://t.co/jQvh69Y2Lm https://t.co/24PviGtGKY — Evelyn Farkas (@EvelynNFarkas) May 8, 2020

The latest revelations coming from DC certainly indicate that people need to be held accountable, but those people aren’t named “Trump.”

Would it be a surprise if Democrats sent an admitted liar to Congress? https://t.co/YZAeYzK8TP — Texassman (@Texassman1) May 8, 2020

Accountability?? You can't seem to remember what you really know. https://t.co/I8NkWP2yb6 — Tom Kauffman (@kauffdrop1) May 9, 2020

🤣🤣 these ppl are unbelievable! Even when all their lies are exposed with their own words, in under oath transcripts, they continue the lies, like we can't read, and actually have the balls to run for office. Every one of them…pathological! https://t.co/RUwtqVi8ij — Andrea Lambert (@aklambert67) May 9, 2020

You lied. Period. Regardless if you like/don't like Trump and what party you are for NO President should be put through this garbage. You are a disgrace. — MobRules (@MobRules2020) May 8, 2020

Take ownership for your duplicitous actions first, @EvelynNFarkas . Washington has enough dishonest politicians already. New York deserves better.#RussianCollusionHoax https://t.co/v7avE6mDg7 — Jon Schnell (@jonschnell) May 8, 2020

What r u going to make up and lie about in November https://t.co/ktnv2Zj0mt — Roger Sleeth (@rogersleeth835) May 8, 2020

In spite of all that’s now known, Farkas’ pinned tweet remains:

She still to this minute claims she “sounded the alarm on Trump/Russia” in her bio. What a fraud! pic.twitter.com/ikYIhUn4CM — Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@formerLefty12) May 8, 2020

Old habits die hard.