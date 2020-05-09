California has become the first state to make voting in the November election done by mail only. President Trump commented this way:

So in California, the Democrats, who fought like crazy to get all mail in only ballots, and succeeded, have just opened a voting booth in the most Democrat area in the State. They are trying to steal another election. It’s all rigged out there. These votes must not count. SCAM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris put on her “I’m With Her” hat from 2016 and responded with a familiar talking point:

Remind me, who won the popular vote again? https://t.co/DsMEo7DhR6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 9, 2020

This again? OK, fine…

Remind me who had to drop out of the Democrat primary race because she was polling at 2% with her own party again. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 9, 2020

Remind me, who dropped out before the Iowa caucus after pissing away tens of millions of other people's money? https://t.co/tJAtUCrhLY — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 9, 2020

And then there are civics lessons that need repeating:

Remind me, do we have the Electoral College process? 🙄 — AnneMarie (@bulliegirl1959) May 9, 2020

Sure! There were 51 popular votes. Trump won 30 of them Thank me later https://t.co/jateiVcUo1 — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) May 9, 2020

Remind me, what does that matter? https://t.co/wOwJwNOoJ6 — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) May 9, 2020

Looks like you need to be reminded of how elections are held in the United States of America. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 9, 2020

I don't need reminding about who won the popular vote, the electoral vote, and ultimately, the election. Donald J. Trump won the election. He is President. https://t.co/ygMUoNZDNw — Kelli Taylor (@kelli_s_taylor) May 9, 2020

It’s cute how Democrats keep pretending the “national popular vote” is really a thing.

Why do you dummies keep reminding us that Hillary had no clue how to win the electoral college? The only votes that matter. It’s beyond embarrassing — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) May 9, 2020

Bingo.