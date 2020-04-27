With so many people in the United States living in areas that are under some sort of “stay at home” directives, taking a mental break from all that’s going on is crucial — and that’s where the Washington Post comes in:
The key to escaping lockdown? Sleep in your guest room and pretend it’s a trip. https://t.co/NXvGbpfAT2
— Post Local (@postlocal) April 26, 2020
The hot take of the day has arrived!
Ah yes why have Americans not thought of this pic.twitter.com/8O709OY5kG
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
What would people do without the mainstream media to pass along such advice?
Perfect elitism-bubble thread! 😂 https://t.co/V5gGZCAukI
— Kathleen Kelly (@Kat022916) April 27, 2020
Ben Domenech suggested some other great pointers that the Post might consider worthy of publication:
Bored with your lockdown til June 10? Why not sleep in the carriage house? #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
It's a real grind to face such limitations. Have you considered camping on your 11th Green? #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
Your valet's porch may not have the width, but in a pinch, roleplay you're slumming it! #StayAtHome #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
It's surprisingly easy to have a moderately sized luxe smoking tent installed on the tennis court. Pretend you're Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger circa 2004! #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
This mechanical horse is dual use: freshen up your marriage with some steamy Lady Godiva roleplay, or train for your upcoming dressage competition! #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
Mackenzie suggested we bundle up in Arc'teryx and run the AC in the garage to the max. I was tempted to dive for the divine heated seats in the Rover, but instead did my best impression of all the characters from The Terror! #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
We were bored out of our skulls until Jean Baptiste noted that we could make men out of snow. #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
Record a thorough podcast about the Disappearance of the Leftover Crabcake. You're a Serial now! Be sure to download the Frontline Narration App, it's only 99 cents. #WaPoQuarantining
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020
LOL. Never change, WaPo.
This is insulting. @washingtonpost thinks you're children. Maybe next they'll tell us how to build a pillow fort in the living room https://t.co/nV8XVkA6kc
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 27, 2020
That can’t be far behind.