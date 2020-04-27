With so many people in the United States living in areas that are under some sort of “stay at home” directives, taking a mental break from all that’s going on is crucial — and that’s where the Washington Post comes in:

The hot take of the day has arrived!

What would people do without the mainstream media to pass along such advice?

Trending

Ben Domenech suggested some other great pointers that the Post might consider worthy of publication:

LOL. Never change, WaPo.

That can’t be far behind.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Washington Post