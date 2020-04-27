With so many people in the United States living in areas that are under some sort of “stay at home” directives, taking a mental break from all that’s going on is crucial — and that’s where the Washington Post comes in:

The key to escaping lockdown? Sleep in your guest room and pretend it’s a trip. https://t.co/NXvGbpfAT2 — Post Local (@postlocal) April 26, 2020

The hot take of the day has arrived!

Ah yes why have Americans not thought of this pic.twitter.com/8O709OY5kG — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

What would people do without the mainstream media to pass along such advice?

Ben Domenech suggested some other great pointers that the Post might consider worthy of publication:

Bored with your lockdown til June 10? Why not sleep in the carriage house? #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

It's a real grind to face such limitations. Have you considered camping on your 11th Green? #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

Your valet's porch may not have the width, but in a pinch, roleplay you're slumming it! #StayAtHome #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

It's surprisingly easy to have a moderately sized luxe smoking tent installed on the tennis court. Pretend you're Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger circa 2004! #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

This mechanical horse is dual use: freshen up your marriage with some steamy Lady Godiva roleplay, or train for your upcoming dressage competition! #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

Mackenzie suggested we bundle up in Arc'teryx and run the AC in the garage to the max. I was tempted to dive for the divine heated seats in the Rover, but instead did my best impression of all the characters from The Terror! #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

We were bored out of our skulls until Jean Baptiste noted that we could make men out of snow. #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

Record a thorough podcast about the Disappearance of the Leftover Crabcake. You're a Serial now! Be sure to download the Frontline Narration App, it's only 99 cents. #WaPoQuarantining — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 27, 2020

LOL. Never change, WaPo.

This is insulting. @washingtonpost thinks you're children. Maybe next they'll tell us how to build a pillow fort in the living room https://t.co/nV8XVkA6kc — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 27, 2020

That can’t be far behind.