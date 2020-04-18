The race is on when it comes to Democrats angling to be Joe Biden’s choice for a running mate, and presumably that’s what Sen. Amy Klobuchar is doing while skipping over something that was happening during this time frame:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "If we had not lost those precious months when Donald Trump was roaring about his rallies and other things — we could have been in better, better shape right now." pic.twitter.com/R386No56Ia — The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2020

Does anybody know what she means by “and other things” but won’t say?

What were all the DEMs doing? Conducting a impeachment HOAX https://t.co/W5XybjLO9s — Hmac (@HMcAlpin) April 18, 2020

Bingo!

What about impeachment? Finished February 6th. This statement is disgrace. — LifeInSimulation (@sinisavlais) April 18, 2020

She voted to impeach, wasted time https://t.co/z2qqEpda4f — Chef James (@James80472106) April 18, 2020

If the Democratic Party hadn't lost those precious months seeking to impeach the president . . . https://t.co/3BV49goDdk — Robert F Ruckman (@ruc1) April 18, 2020

She means “precious months while we waisted time chasing seriously flawed impeachment” https://t.co/xqUIfrIH55 — Tim Gallagher (@PRgallagher) April 18, 2020

Also, isn’t it weird how the Dems didn’t mention any of it sooner:

Why didn’t you suggest all this logic 3 months ago if you’re so smart? — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) April 18, 2020

Shameless.