Remember before the days of coronavirus how many in the media would mock the White House and President Trump for going long periods of time for not having formal press conferences? NBC News’ Katie Tur was among reporters happy to highlight that the White House press secretary wasn’t answering questions (even though Trump answered questions almost daily during informal Q & A sessions outside the White House):

Fast-forward to 2020 and the coronavirus outbreak. Apparently reporting deaths that occurred during briefings by Trump and his coronavirus task force might be the hot new media spin:

Has it really come to this?

For some reason we’re just guessing that’s never happened.

Don’t you just love modern “journalism”?

Her point appears to be “Orange Man Bad”!

It’s just like the answer to an age-old question: Because they can.

