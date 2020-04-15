Remember before the days of coronavirus how many in the media would mock the White House and President Trump for going long periods of time for not having formal press conferences? NBC News’ Katie Tur was among reporters happy to highlight that the White House press secretary wasn’t answering questions (even though Trump answered questions almost daily during informal Q & A sessions outside the White House):

The last on camera WH briefing was on June 29th. https://t.co/WbfNyTXR3x — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) July 18, 2017

Fast-forward to 2020 and the coronavirus outbreak. Apparently reporting deaths that occurred during briefings by Trump and his coronavirus task force might be the hot new media spin:

Keep in mind, Americans are dying during these briefings. During yesterday’s briefing, between 5:30 and 7:45, there were 93 reported deaths. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 14, 2020

Has it really come to this?

JFC this is an embarrassing tweet Anyone seen a journo try this during one of Cuomo's briefings? https://t.co/vMOdDmBoQU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2020

For some reason we’re just guessing that’s never happened.

Would there be fewer deaths if they weren't having presidential briefings? https://t.co/pxPsgb4Kcn — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 15, 2020

Don’t you just love modern “journalism”?

I'm sure a good number of Americans also died between 2:00-3:00 p.m. during MSNBC Live with Katy Tur What exactly is your point? https://t.co/beQDvf7Adx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 15, 2020

Her point appears to be “Orange Man Bad”!

Imagine how many people Katy Tur has killed. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2020

I could try but I'm already dead from the tax cuts. Rest of the family passed on with net neutrality. Been a rough 4 years. Hoping we don't die as much during the next 4. — Gary (@gfigg42) April 15, 2020

If you wrote this tweet out as a mathematical expression it would be "3+4 = toothbrush." https://t.co/3FrdKug5mj — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 15, 2020

We can close the Twitter for the day. Peak Stupidity already achieved. Good job, everyone. Take a half day on Katy. https://t.co/1HsjwayJKm — GluedThumbs (@GluedThumbs) April 15, 2020

Why are you doing this. https://t.co/UTjwUDVfit — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 15, 2020

It’s just like the answer to an age-old question: Because they can.