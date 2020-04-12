As we told you Sunday, the New York Times did a “deep dive” into the sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden. However, the Times stealth-edited their story as the backfire piled up:

As it turned out, the Times didn’t just edit their story, but a tweet was also deleted that pretty much took bias to the next level:

The deleted tweet shows that Biden was afforded a level of spin that certainly never would have been provided to any Republican:

Anybody surprised?

“We found no pattern of misconduct as long as you don’t count this stuff” is some next-level spin.

That certainly appears to be the case.

It hasn’t exactly been a banner year for journalism, but what’s new?

