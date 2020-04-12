As we told you Sunday, the New York Times did a “deep dive” into the sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden. However, the Times stealth-edited their story as the backfire piled up:

BUSTED: The NYT stealth-edited the 'deep dive' into the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden https://t.co/d2onVUc6YR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 12, 2020

As it turned out, the Times didn’t just edit their story, but a tweet was also deleted that pretty much took bias to the next level:

We've deleted a tweet in this thread that had some imprecise language that has been changed in the story. — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 12, 2020

The deleted tweet shows that Biden was afforded a level of spin that certainly never would have been provided to any Republican:

NYT: We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden beyond a pattern of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/QYkv7Hd0q1 pic.twitter.com/lnPUaEotGm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 12, 2020

Anybody surprised?

The tweet deleted by the Times appears to be the one that actually said this: “We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” https://t.co/O66QZCIwpR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 12, 2020

“We found no pattern of misconduct as long as you don’t count this stuff” is some next-level spin.

I had to see for myself that this tweet was real. I was convinced it was photoshopped. It was not photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/M8nEQCm8CU — neontaster (@neontaster) April 12, 2020

I just… How? How is this real life? https://t.co/VDc23oKn5S — neontaster (@neontaster) April 12, 2020

Imprecise in the sense that it told a truth liberals want to hide https://t.co/MdTuaeI8pi — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 12, 2020

We accidentally said the quiet part out loud. Sorry. Won’t happen again. https://t.co/zI3yMS5vJ6 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 12, 2020

They literally changed precise language. https://t.co/j9WFhyy6FU — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) April 12, 2020

By “imprecise language” they mean it identified Biden as a serial unwanted kisser and toucher of women and also defended him in the same tweet. https://t.co/oz8fFMMdZp — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) April 12, 2020

That certainly appears to be the case.

“Imprecise” meaning oh wait yeah own tweet shows there IS a pattern and that goes against our liberal narrative! OH NO DELETE! 🙄 https://t.co/quKAq58B61 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 12, 2020

“imprecise language” is a strange way to say “sexual assault apoligism” but i guess i’m not a journalist so idk https://t.co/ChyfOCdIx1 — russell (@yungcav) April 12, 2020

You hate journalists for good reason. https://t.co/ZDSqpbpwy8 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2020

It hasn’t exactly been a banner year for journalism, but what’s new?