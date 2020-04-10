Over the last few days and weeks we’ve seen plenty of facepalm-worthy examples of new rules and regulations from government officials in certain states, and this one in Ohio has gotten some attention:

#BREAKING: Parades featuring vehicles only, for birthdays for example, do not fall within the guidelines of the state stay-at-home order and should be discontinued immediately, public health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said. #coronavirus #COVID-19 https://t.co/GGJ2DaZafY pic.twitter.com/CfdWjkZAjK — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) April 9, 2020

Drive-by birthday parties are now a no-no in that area?

I’m starting to get the sneaking suspicion that this is about more than a virus idk https://t.co/4o97ThIVqT — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) April 9, 2020

Why just crush the virus, when you can crush people’s spirits, too, amirite? https://t.co/ZRTVmCieQc — Carrah (@carrahroy) April 9, 2020

It’s just amazing.

I've been pro-stay at home, but this is just dumb. https://t.co/CPg66FcZrh — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) April 9, 2020

Piss off, Fascist. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 10, 2020

They're gonna keep screwing with people until they've had enough and the people are gonna revolt! — Mike WuFlu over the cuckoo's nest!!🇺🇸🚛 (@mudflap54) April 10, 2020

Let’s go to Dayton, Ohio where the health commissioner has seen enough birthday car parades. Jeff’s going to take an L on this one. https://t.co/yO120Rn30m — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 10, 2020

Oh come on. This is just a jerk move. How do these parades spread the virus? https://t.co/ebH9tU9yDN — Elaine (@elbh) April 10, 2020

We are all Walter Peck now. https://t.co/ywTMUg6iSm pic.twitter.com/3ExSXNPC25 — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) April 10, 2020

#BanAllTheThings People are making the best of this terrible situation, and you want to take away the few moments of joy they create? https://t.co/u5NvzJBOqy — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) April 10, 2020

That’s exactly what seems to be unfolding.

Can’t have the carbon emissions. https://t.co/ZGapaNc1dh — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 10, 2020

LOL! Yes, that could be another consideration for some.