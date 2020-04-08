Well over a dozen Democrat senators (and an independent) have sent a letter to Senate leadership describing another area of the economy that deserves a government stimulus:

Maine @SenAngusKing calling for a local media stimulus https://t.co/UmUN2sZi5c — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 8, 2020

Not just King. This is also signed by several Democratic senators. https://t.co/BYqZm9cvzi — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) April 8, 2020

19 Democrats, 0 Republicans on this letter. https://t.co/z5WXXE12Rz — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) April 8, 2020

Democratic senators call for funding for local media in coronavirus stimulus https://t.co/82kkOa9DRE — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) April 8, 2020

I’ve heard of at least 1 broadcast media company furloughing workers. “Without funding from the next stimulus package, we may lose one of the most important sources of information we have to navigate through this crisis.” Lisa Macpherson, Public Knowledgehttps://t.co/xHFcreb6SP pic.twitter.com/YFkdoGUAu6 — Wesleigh Ogle KATU (@WesleighOgle) April 8, 2020

There are a lot of “thumbs-down” to that proposal:

Umm hell no! If anything most of the #fakenews need a pay cut! https://t.co/lkOUp86ZD1 — LibertyBelle (@LibertyAllDAY) April 8, 2020

fuuuhuhuhuhuhuhuhuhck no. let them rot https://t.co/3pQ4pGGgdg — popcorn sutton (@popcornsutton3) April 8, 2020

The Media's demand for stimulus packages as they allude to be frontline workers is the most outlandish demand I have heard. If they think the risk is too much they are at liberty to stay home. — McArthur (@Hairicanematic) April 8, 2020

If we could have a robust local media without the insane MSM I’d take that swap. Sadly it’s not an option. — Brad (@EastAug) April 8, 2020

It doesn’t seem to be.