It’s another day that ends in a “y” which means CNN’s media correspondent team led by Brian Stelter was back to doing what they’re best at: Watching Fox News and getting triggered.

Stelter saw some optimism from Sean Hannity and decided to draw some parallels to a Bush-era natural disaster:

Serious Katrina vibes from Hannity tonight. After the Gulf Coast drowned, Fox went with "America's Challenge" branding, a move that many (🙋🏼‍♂️) saw as a pivot away from Bush 43's failures. Something similar happening now? pic.twitter.com/z0WtI7laNM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 7, 2020

CNN somehow continues to find new ways to be as awful as possible.

Seriously, WTH, Brian. This crap……I'm gonna bite my tongue on this one. https://t.co/0NxCVeIxnc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 7, 2020

To say that CNN’s the stench-ridden septic tank of mainstream media would be a disservice to septic tanks.

We get it.. He's really really trying to make this happen. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2020

He is.

Read Brian's tweet carefully and note that he's claiming this as a Fox News scandal and not evidence of his psychosis. https://t.co/wJp53IBFZe — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 7, 2020

These are actually positive vibes, Brian. Nothing to be scared of. https://t.co/X7JJp9F24l — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 7, 2020

Brian unintentionally giving away the game journalists play where they say "many saw" or "many feel" but are actually referring to themselves. https://t.co/zvm2S5GVA5 — BT (@back_ttys) April 7, 2020

"A lot of people are saying ________."

"Oh yeah? Who?"

"Me, for one."

"Who else?"

"Everyone I work with." — BT (@back_ttys) April 7, 2020

Not even @brianstelter can stand to watch his network. He has to watch @seanhannity and @FoxNews — steel_man (@Auburndad2021) April 7, 2020

Remarks like this could propel you infront of chuck Todd as the gold medalist in the stupid Olympics. https://t.co/8IHVB7G5BG — no 1 is above the law (@ruleoflaw2020) April 7, 2020

A high bar indeed.