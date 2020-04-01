President Trump’s coronavirus briefing Wednesday began with an announcement from Mark Esper. The Secretary of Defense said the Pentagon “would send naval ships and aircraft to the Caribbean as part of an enhanced counternarcotics operation” as a result of intelligence saying drug cartels and others could be seeking to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

From The Hill:

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley seemed to expand on Trump’s earlier remarks, suggesting that the U.S. military obtained intelligence suggesting that Mexican drug cartels were trying to exploit the domestic focus on the spread of the coronavirus. “We came upon some intelligence some time ago that the drug cartels as a result of COIVD-19 were going to try to take advantage of the situation and try to infiltrate additional drugs into our country,” Milley said, without providing further detail. “We’re at war with COVID-19, we’re at war with terrorists, and we’re at war with drug cartels as well.”

Here are Gen. Milley’s comments, and he didn’t mince any words:

“We're at war with COVID-19, we're at war with terrorists, and we are at war with the drug cartels . . . We're the United States military and we will defend our country." —General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs pic.twitter.com/hHDPBcgf6b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 1, 2020

Gen. Milley: “We’re at war with Covid-19. We’re at war with Terrorists, and we are at war with the Drug Cartels as well. This is the United States Military.. we will defend our country regardless of the cost.” pic.twitter.com/SU7MAGN3BV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 1, 2020

There’s certainly nothing left unclear there.

