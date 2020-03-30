After the coronavirus runs its course in the United States and the economy starts to recover, there should be a real reckoning over exactly how awful those in the media allowed themselves to become (as if it wasn’t bad enough before). When a final analysis is performed, this WaPo take should be among the examples of media malpractice:

They just can’t help themselves.

No, we won’t.

The WaPo, like so many others in the media, just can’t help with the kneejerk reaction of defending China just to try and make Trump look bad. Yes, it’s come to this.

Out as WaPo’s slogan: Democracy Dies in Darkness.

In as WaPo’s slogan: This is idiocy.

Tags: ChinacoronavirusU.S.Washington Post