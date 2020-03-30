After the coronavirus runs its course in the United States and the economy starts to recover, there should be a real reckoning over exactly how awful those in the media allowed themselves to become (as if it wasn’t bad enough before). When a final analysis is performed, this WaPo take should be among the examples of media malpractice:

Analysis: No one will win the U.S. and China’s coronavirus contest https://t.co/9rbIuwka3E — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 30, 2020

They just can’t help themselves.

It’s not a contest. One country knew that a new virus is spreading, killed anyone who wanted to alert the poor people in Wuhan who did not suspect a thing, kept the world in the dark while the virus made its way from across the globe. The other county is the United States. https://t.co/Iq6AfGohCH — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 30, 2020

It's not a contest. China is responsible for this, and they're blaming us because some Americans are stupid and/or corrupt enough to fall for it. We won't forget that you did. https://t.co/dt4e10CwQa — China is lying (@jtLOL) March 30, 2020

No, we won’t.

This is only a contest to journalists; who are sick and morally vacant people. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) March 30, 2020

Once it becomes too embarrassing for the media to continue parroting China's propaganda, the media will transition seamlessly to, "You say tomato, I say tomahto. Let's call the whole thing off!" https://t.co/JKNHZbdEFg — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 30, 2020

Keep in mind they get paid by the totalitarian government of China to carry the China Daily inserts in their newspaper. https://t.co/jP2o0wHgBu — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 30, 2020

This is not a game. People are dying. What is this post??? https://t.co/c0H098MJkw — Timothy, The Angry Homo (@ncanarchist) March 30, 2020

The WaPo, like so many others in the media, just can’t help with the kneejerk reaction of defending China just to try and make Trump look bad. Yes, it’s come to this.

More Chinese state bootlicking. — Nick (@Nick16028023) March 30, 2020

One side unleashed this awful virus on the world. There is no other side…asshats. https://t.co/ueUONU3yx7 — FlattenTheCurvePups (@PleasantPups) March 30, 2020

Hope Xi sees this, bro https://t.co/VMl4NegeaG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 30, 2020

This is idiocy. I agree neither is winning. BECAUSE WE ARE ALL LOSING. https://t.co/nEDaO8EHlO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 30, 2020

Out as WaPo’s slogan: Democracy Dies in Darkness.

In as WaPo’s slogan: This is idiocy.