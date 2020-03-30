New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to crack down on people who don’t practice social distancing in New York City:

New Yorkers not practicing social distancing will face fine, de Blasio says https://t.co/fkNWol21SJ pic.twitter.com/qa7oeDtpxy — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2020

Today, as the hospital ship USNS Comfort entered New York Harbor with the mayor on hand, maybe he should have stuck around to provide a reminder about the city’s social distancing guidelines:

These photos of NYC crowds watching the arrival of the US Navy hospital ship Comfort were taken this morning. We're supposed to be social distancing. Your Instagram feed is not worth getting sick. Take #COVID19 seriously, NY. Please, and I can't stress this enough, stay home. pic.twitter.com/7c6osIlRLS — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) March 30, 2020

Crowds ignore social distancing rules to watch USNS Comfort https://t.co/qi69HErFXm pic.twitter.com/MF3uz9yp2N — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2020

Way to go, New York. Crowds ignore social distancing rules to watch USNS Comfort https://t.co/E8mfZSRXCF pic.twitter.com/yvONdIxH4l — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) March 30, 2020