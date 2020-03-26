Cases of coronavirus in the United States continue to rise, and CNN’s Jim Acosta put it this way:

CNN: The United States now has more coronavirus cases reported than any other country in the world. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 26, 2020

The US has just passed China, a country four times larger In population. https://t.co/l8qauNUuDo — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 26, 2020

Hey, we’re not accusing CNN’s chief Resistance reporter of not being entirely forthcoming, but Adam Housley added some context that Acosta didn’t have room for in his tweets:

Jim…not discounting what we are facing…do you honestly believe the numbers China has reported? — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 27, 2020

Yeah, that might make just a little bit of difference and the media might provide more background is the president’s name wasn’t “Trump”:

CNN reporter believes that the communist country that lied about and tried to cover-up the outbreak is now all of the sudden telling the truth about the numbers that it is reporting https://t.co/RzQTqychKJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 27, 2020

That’s just “peak CNN” isn’t is?

Did you try tweeting this in the original Mandarin first or would that be too obvious? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2020

It’s a dangerous time for CNN journos to provide full context in America!

Ladies and gentlemen, one of the only people in the world who actually believes China reports accurate coronavirus numbers: Jim Acosta. https://t.co/kKXoJjSWaC pic.twitter.com/fa5apvMSRf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 27, 2020

The Media is so desperate to dunk on Trump, they gladly suck up to China and push propaganda. https://t.co/1eqiVZYO00 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2020

In other news, Jim @Acosta loses his life savings to the Nigerian prince email scam. https://t.co/Mdt1ZL8E1Z — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) March 27, 2020

You seriously believe the Chinese numbers? — Lisa B. (@politeracy) March 27, 2020

Of course we should totally trust the Chinese government’s official reports because they never lie and always treat their citizens respectfully.https://t.co/bYr3IKLQz1 — Gege (@Pomquat) March 27, 2020

They literally lied about this virus in its early stages, but Jimmy's sure their numbers check out. lol https://t.co/fHHS0b2jKc — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 27, 2020

Keep on pushing the PR for CHINA! — cr (@propatriots) March 27, 2020

Hi Jim, China is run by the Chinese Communist Party. They are currently committing ethnic cleansing against Uyghurs in re-education camps, forced a one-child policy on families, and censors their people Do you want to reconsider blindly accepting their numbers? — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) March 26, 2020

1. Anyone that believes these numbers from China is a useful idiot.

2. Even the WHO raised doubts in Feb.

3. The US is bad enough without making claims that are not factually accurate.

4. Let's stop the nonsense and focus on how to save lives. https://t.co/m2Y2Mfc6rf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 27, 2020

If only.

And here’s a bonus tweet showing Jim Acosta attempting to accuse Trump of “minimizing the coronavirus”:

Another example of Trump minimizing the Coronavirus: “I just spoke to two people who had it. They never went to a doctor.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 26, 2020

And as usual, that particular example of rampant TDS was another giant FAIL:

This is literally what medical professionals are recommending — people with mild symptoms can recover at home without burdening the health system. https://t.co/HwSaw1R1Gu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 26, 2020

Unbelievable. THIS is CNN.