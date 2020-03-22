On Sunday afternoon Senate Democrats blocked a $1.4 trillion economic stimulus package designed to help workers, small business owners and others who are being affected by the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

Republican senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney was NOT happy with the Dems:

It looks like the Democrats can go back to not like Romney again:

Wait for it!

That’s the safest bet in the world at the moment.

