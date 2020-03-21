There’s sad news to report this morning as singer Kenny Rogers, a music icon for decades, has died at the age of 81:

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Kenny Rogers, a prolific singer who played a major role in expanding the audience for country music in the 1970s and ’80s, has died. He was 81. https://t.co/BsrPWjoGVi — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 21, 2020

Actor, singer, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81. https://t.co/4YBVKkYV9w — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2020

Singer Kenny Rogers has died at age 81. His legendary career spanned six decades with 24 number-one hit songs. https://t.co/k1Pt15QOGS pic.twitter.com/lnWkdwGNZh — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 21, 2020

Tributes to Rogers are pouring in from the music world and elsewhere.

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories, classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much.

Rest in peace Gambler — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 21, 2020

RIP to an absolute legend and a Crockett, TX native… Kenny Rogers! Wow! — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) March 21, 2020

RIP Kenny Rogers—a recipient of the Texas Medal of Arts. The Houston born singer is a music legend & will be sorely missed. https://t.co/NJZhcc5vpL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 21, 2020

RIP to the gambler, Kenny Rogers pic.twitter.com/19NL3u1GRj — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) March 21, 2020

Kenny Rogers is the 10th best-selling male artist in US history in terms of album sales.

He once summed up his popularity by explaining that he believed his songs "say what every man wants to say and that every woman wants to hear". pic.twitter.com/7ihCb1oUSN — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020

Rest In Peace to the legendary Kenny Rogers. Thank you for always lifting us up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iYlcMaBAEd — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 21, 2020

Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers singing Islands in the stream #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/QGwamM8dWS — Anna (@nicks_mp5) March 21, 2020

RIP Kenny Rogers.