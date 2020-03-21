Rob Reiner, one of the leaders of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, has in the recent past warned that Trump will bring the country nothing but autocracy and tyranny:

Trending

Fast forward to this week:

null

Really?

If you’re keeping score at home, here’s where things currently stand:

The sudden one-eighties are getting dizzying!

They’ve got theirs.

We’re sure Reiner will return to calling Trump a tyrannical dictator very soon — especially if the president doesn’t order a federal lockdown, ironically enough.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpRob Reiner