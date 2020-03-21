Rob Reiner, one of the leaders of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, has in the recent past warned that Trump will bring the country nothing but autocracy and tyranny:

Wait, WHAT? Rob Reiner warns that if Trump’s re-elected it will mean would mean ‘autocracy’ in the U.S. https://t.co/K5EgSU1Xyj

PIVOT! Rob Reiner shifts focus in search of way to prove Trump is a ‘mad king’ https://t.co/kJGtG1WPa9

TDS escalation! Rob Reiner PLEADS with GOPers to 'stand up against tyranny' before constitutional process is followed on SCOTUS https://t.co/oPkXcqjNRX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2018

Fast forward to this week:

Really?

If you’re keeping score at home, here’s where things currently stand:

Broke: Trump is a fascist dictator! Woke: Why won’t Trump be a fascist dictator? https://t.co/8kSfUIQIsx — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 21, 2020

Wait… so you want Trump, the guy you regularly call a tyrant and unhinged, to take complete control of your freedom by locking the entire country down? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 21, 2020

The sudden one-eighties are getting dizzying!

Now you want Trump to be a dictator?, Easy to call for total shut down when you're sitting on 100's of millions. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) March 21, 2020

They’ve got theirs.

There's no reason to have a federal lockdown when the majority of cases are in a handful of states. President Trump said this is why he doesn't want a national lockdown. We've got enough economic devastation, we don't need more. https://t.co/AY9e02z3de — Kim Priestap 🔥 (@kimpriestap) March 21, 2020

We’re sure Reiner will return to calling Trump a tyrannical dictator very soon — especially if the president doesn’t order a federal lockdown, ironically enough.