President Trump talking about certain medications showing potential to help treat people infected with coronavirus isn’t being received well by many, including NBC/MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang:

Trump is practicing medicine without a license. https://t.co/t8Wm3qagNZ — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 21, 2020

Trump’s opponents in the media are increasingly losing their minds over his coronavirus press conferences. Why could that be?

The only real explanation for this kind of stupidity is that they're scared to death that this pandemic isn't going to hurt Trump in November, and might even help him. https://t.co/siiTSpX1i0 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 21, 2020

Katie is practicing journalism without a brain. https://t.co/B7QS0nrvdL — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 21, 2020

This is as stupid as saying Trump is pretending to be an astronaut if he talks about what's going on at NASA. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) March 21, 2020

God, the media are evil. Bad legal takes and convincing the public that a potential cure is wrong simply because they hate Trump. https://t.co/OwgZPA29PD — Renna (@RennaW) March 21, 2020

Phang backed up that claim by citing a “real doctor” (guess who):

From a real doctor:https://t.co/VDMxpp4rUO — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 21, 2020

Oh my. Really?

Eugene Gu is not a practicing physician as he was terminated from his residency in 2018. https://t.co/wCAcDfW7DQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 21, 2020

Journalist.

113k followers.

Cites a political activist fired from his residency in 2018 which even leftwing sites denounce as an abuser.https://t.co/ZNfvIRy5av https://t.co/wCAcDfW7DQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 21, 2020

Other than that, she nailed it!

Imagine thinking this doctor is remotely reputable https://t.co/1lOJnzXBgi — Matt_O5 (@O5Matt) March 21, 2020

The Death of Expertise™ https://t.co/FT5rLLzDGB — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 21, 2020

Damn, you pulled out that quack? https://t.co/MqZhEnCSVI — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) March 21, 2020

A real doctor does not have a suspended medical license, Katie. https://t.co/gw5H23nltE — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) March 21, 2020

Which makes her original tweet about Trump even more ironic.