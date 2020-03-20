CNN is trash.
No wait, CNN is trash that’s been set on fire and dropped into a dumpster full of manure.
Even that’s not harsh enough to describe takes like this:
Trump peddles unsubstantiated hope in dark times | Analysis https://t.co/jFXTbFpNb6 pic.twitter.com/PSaSzFebew
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 20, 2020
So much “journalism”!
CNN should move it's headquarters to Beijing. https://t.co/dW8rCAiF37
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 20, 2020
CNN is a cancer on American politics. https://t.co/n8YWoSyS8w
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 20, 2020
Just imagine the CNN headline if Obama was dealing with the same problem.
Wow how dare he? https://t.co/ejd8z8bItT
— neontaster (@neontaster) March 20, 2020
CNN would be totally okay with thousands of people getting sick and millions more losing their jobs in a recession if it meant Donald Trump's approval rating would drop https://t.co/wNNLuD4q8B
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2020
It’s impossible to argue otherwise.
Absolute garbage from "reporter" @StCollinson:
"He [Trump] can't hold the campaign rallies that are his political lifeblood any more — so he's just moved them into the White House briefing room." https://t.co/qEKMzHgpZa
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 20, 2020
Listening to CNN.
1. The meds won't work
2. If the work they are worse that the virus
3. No Hope.
— Michael Martin (@dalipals_martin) March 20, 2020
THIS is why he unloads on shit reporters. https://t.co/G5gcEkg3F4
— CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) March 20, 2020
"At CNN, we don't do opinion, we put the story out there and we try to stay in the middle of the road.” — @donlemon https://t.co/1ePFZnd56w
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 20, 2020
CNN should be treated as an in kind contribution to the Democrats.
— The Vast Right Wing (@TheVastRightWin) March 20, 2020
Sometimes hope is all you have.
In the mid 2000s, I met with a Zambian priest who had spent his life in ministry. Countless people had been lost to HIV/AIDS. The government utterly corrupt. Most everyone living in poverty.
I asked how he endured.
"Hope, & faith. I have both." https://t.co/trUbt1GXqa
— Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) March 20, 2020
If you’re keeping score at home, here’s how it works:
Scenario A
Trump: This is horrible, it's never going to get better.
Media: Trump is stoking panic, a President should be the voice of calm.
Scenario B
Trump: I'm optimistic about how it's going to work out, we'll be better than ever.
Media: Trump is downplaying people's fear.
— Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) March 20, 2020
And it never fails.