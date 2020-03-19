Today the Washington Post reported a big “SCOOP”:

Here’s what the Post reported:

The acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired Wednesday night in what insiders fear is a purge by the Trump administration of career professionals at an organization set up after 9/11 to protect the nation from attacks, according to two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The story quickly caught the attention of the blue check Resistance:

Well, according to Richard Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence (who is a current U.S. official familiar with the matter), the report that he fired Travers is “fake news”:

Another banner day for “journalism”!

So the story did what it was intended to do.

