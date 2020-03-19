As you probably would guess, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice isn’t happy with the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

There are many people who worked during the Obama administration whose criticism of President Trump proves just how self-unaware they are, which makes Katie Pavlich’s response to Rice the perfect choice to feature:

Ouch! Rice really should have sat this one out (but that would require self-awareness).

And Rice deserved every bit of it.

