As you might already know, the stock market took quite a hit today:

The plunge was mostly due to uncertainty about the coronavirus, but don’t tell that to Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin:

Must. Politicize. Constantly!

Oh no, it just couldn’t be due to the pandemic.

Somehow a global pandemic that started in another country halfway around the world is Trump’s fault now.

“Untrue and unnecessary” are daily occurrences now.

