As you might already know, the stock market took quite a hit today:
BREAKING: Dow closes down 3,000 points (12.9%), largest point drop in history
— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 16, 2020
The plunge was mostly due to uncertainty about the coronavirus, but don’t tell that to Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin:
Trump sunk the market, again
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 16, 2020
Must. Politicize. Constantly!
Trump, not the global pandemic https://t.co/QC3I4bksUJ
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2020
Oh no, it just couldn’t be due to the pandemic.
Blaming Trump for the coronavirus, which originated in China: https://t.co/D3DmETz0ic
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020
Jennifer Rubin may be one of the most deranged individuals in this country. https://t.co/MU5bCWmUjX
— JP (@JPM2k5) March 16, 2020
What a sad person. https://t.co/07d3XHyX6O
— Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) March 16, 2020
You’re disturbing. This is Trump’s fault? pic.twitter.com/GjiDyMZQMF
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2020
Somehow a global pandemic that started in another country halfway around the world is Trump’s fault now.
It's Obama's market, or so you said. https://t.co/9T6GXWxSIO
— Fabbie Mae (@FabbieMae) March 16, 2020
If I had a dollar for every asinine tweet I've seen from just this tool alone, I'd be able to retire comfortably. https://t.co/IxVw6f0qIT
— Lisa Mei Crowley 🐸 (@LisaMei62) March 16, 2020
This is completely untrue and unnecessary!! https://t.co/iRwB2gVwbm
— Jackie Hudson (@jacqhudson) March 16, 2020
“Untrue and unnecessary” are daily occurrences now.