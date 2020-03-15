CNN’s Brian Stelter has been doing yeoman’s work in trying to make it look like the Trump administration is botching the response to the coronavirus. Stelter would like the president to defer to the experts — unless of course those experts don’t follow the lib narrative to the letter:

Surgeon General Jerome Adams used the word "need" while talking to the WH press corps. So I will too. He needs to spend his time educating the public about how to protect each other, not lecturing the press about what's newsworthy. https://t.co/1beTbBHZPW pic.twitter.com/VXFYkD19H9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 15, 2020

Hey, maybe Trump should just make Stelter the Surgeon General so he can show everybody how it’s done!

“Journalist” dictates how Surgeon General of the US should do his job. https://t.co/OaxOBjgs0S — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) March 15, 2020

Just imagine Stelter’s reaction of somebody from Fox News (or even Trump) tried to tell the Surgeon General what should be discussed.

Surgeon general: we need to focus on the problem and not engage in partisan figh—

Brian: Leeeeeeeeeeroooooooyyy Jenkins! https://t.co/kBY0TDDztm — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) March 15, 2020

I would be a lot more sympathetic to your pontificating about the media's role in ensuring accountability if your network didn't host Anthony Scaramucci today to give his opinions about the coronavirus. Yes, the media has a vital role. It's to deliver crucial facts. Do that. https://t.co/rWNkCuOVc3 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 15, 2020

MSM: Listen to the experts Expert: MSM, stop being part of the problem MSM: Oh shut up, you don't even know how to do your job. https://t.co/OXolUvelaX — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) March 15, 2020

Uh, the Surgeon General has been spending his time educating the public about how to protect each other – he did so today & on TV & across the country. Him taking ten secs to call out the exact thing you're trying to pull here doesn't change that, Brian.https://t.co/zoSDVKdG93 https://t.co/IpjBrIIi4B — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 15, 2020

He tried but you spent all week talking about how it was racist to call it the wuhan virus https://t.co/X2aW8hhQFq — Wesley Kushner (@WesleyKushner) March 15, 2020

