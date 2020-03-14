The spread of the coronavirus has led to all kinds of epiphanies that seem to be completely unrecognized by those who are experiencing them. The latest example comes from Sally Kohn:

We don’t appreciate how important government is until we need it and it’s broken. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 14, 2020

Hey, that’s a great argument (just not the one she’s going for):

Key argument for limiting the number of things we rely on government for. https://t.co/5gMzmWVuYD — Invincible Smirk (@FoundersGirl) March 14, 2020

It’s our sincere hope that Kohn can someday connect those dots.

Sally Kohn arguing for smaller, more limited government. https://t.co/LL4t1kGjtR — Coder, Black Market TP Dealer (@CoderInCrisis) March 14, 2020

You’re not making the point you think you’re making https://t.co/ADiUEZZLQa — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) March 14, 2020

We don't understand how little we need government until it's broken, you mean. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 14, 2020

Or, and hear me out here, we could realize that government isn’t and will never be the solution to all our problems. So, let’s expect more from ourselves and our communities and less from the federal government. https://t.co/FVvYQEWQw9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 14, 2020

Or, we could use this as an opportunity to ween ourselves off government and then it will never matter if it's broken because we won't need them. https://t.co/xyWfCSngkv — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 14, 2020

She says in reference to a viral outbreak that originated in a totalitarian statist nation that allowed it to run rampant unchecked. https://t.co/Ub2qVTCivL — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) March 14, 2020

Better take: Government is garbage and it shows even more during a media created crisis. The government is not your mommy. https://t.co/cBAdOEzBs9 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 14, 2020

Hang on, this is an easy fix… “We don’t appreciate how SLOW government ALWAYS is until we need it and it’s THE WAY IT ALWAYS IS NO MATTER WHO IS IN CHARGE.” You’re welcome. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ (@mikebreslin815) March 14, 2020

Spoiler: its always broken. So it's better to never need it. https://t.co/mZb6C9pS0M — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 14, 2020

We thank Sally for making a great point, albeit not the one she was going for.