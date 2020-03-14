The spread of the coronavirus has led to all kinds of epiphanies that seem to be completely unrecognized by those who are experiencing them. The latest example comes from Sally Kohn:

Hey, that’s a great argument (just not the one she’s going for):

It’s our sincere hope that Kohn can someday connect those dots.

Trending

Not at all.

We thank Sally for making a great point, albeit not the one she was going for.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDonald Trumpfederal governmentSally Kohn