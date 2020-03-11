Now that Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, she’s stopped trying to insinuate that the former veep used to hang with a racist crowd and is instead trying to get him elected president. Whether videos like this will help remains to be seen:
If you're a member of the #KHive, know that there is a home for you in our campaign. I would be honored to have your support. pic.twitter.com/3GqvPi1E0y
— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 11, 2020
#KHive, @JoeBiden has a message for you. pic.twitter.com/7ZzWrM5ut9
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 11, 2020
There’s a perfect way to describe that video…
Well, maybe neither are fit to be President but at least they’re both fit for a future being actors in local law firm commercials. https://t.co/20jto6dA7q
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 11, 2020
And there it is!
That's PERFECT! pic.twitter.com/IlXYgxv3Ql
— 🌈Duchess of Guinness 🍀AnnaD🌈 (@AnnaDsays) March 11, 2020
Always moving the cringe goalposts as well
— o'o (@plataleaajaja) March 11, 2020
Again, why do these ads remind me so much of Elizabeth Warren’s cringe worthy live stream? “I’m gonna get me a beer, oh here’s my husband, thank you for being here!” – Elizabeth Warren
— Zion Thomas-Harmon (@ZionMTH) March 11, 2020
this is so cringe holy shit
— kilometers (@ki10meters) March 11, 2020
Omg so genuine!
— Tauhid Mahmud 🥚 (@TauhidNYC) March 11, 2020
Right?