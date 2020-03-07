On Saturday, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik tweeted a note that she says was left on her car:

It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car. pic.twitter.com/4K5OBN8qVj — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020

Former Vermont governor and ex Democrat presidential candidate Howard Dean did what any decent person of any party would have done and condemned such behavior. Just kidding! Dean indicated that Stefanik has been pretty much asking for such a reaction:

I don’t condone this, but “as ye sow, so shall ye reap”. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States. https://t.co/k1rQL6rgnA — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 8, 2020

Stay classy, Howard!

"I don't condone this but you deserve it". — Lifelong Charlotte MLS Fan (@Dylan_Housman) March 8, 2020

"I don't condone this" he says as he condones it. — Mark Rendiano 🇮🇳 (@MarkRendiano) March 8, 2020

#Caring

So the real message here is that you don't know what the word "condone" means. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 8, 2020

"I can't condone this" then proceeds to condone it. ✍️✍️✍️🤡 https://t.co/zWti9j1Qew — ☭ComradeSnatch☭ King Dork/Womxn Respektor (@ComradeSnake) March 8, 2020

He doesn't condone this, yet he just did. 👇 https://t.co/iY71OOsPR6 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) March 8, 2020

Dean couldn’t have made that more clear.

Obligatory: