Senator Amy Klobuchar, who endorsed Joe Biden after dropping out of the race for the Democrat nomination, joined the former veep in Grand Rapids, Michigan today.

There’s been some speculation about who Biden’s running mate would be if he does indeed secure the nomination, and Klobuchar helped the rumor mill get buzzing with this comment:

Oh really?

We’ll give the “Freudian slip of the day” award to Klobuchar.

Then again, maybe Joe’s just hedging his VP bets:

One WaPo columnist thinks Biden/Klobuchar would be a winner:

To be continued…

Tags: 2020 campaignAmy KlobucharJoe Biden