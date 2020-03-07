Senator Amy Klobuchar, who endorsed Joe Biden after dropping out of the race for the Democrat nomination, joined the former veep in Grand Rapids, Michigan today.

So good to be in Grand Rapids, Michigan for @joebiden today! People are fired up and ready to go. https://t.co/ZUhQFRzeZv — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 7, 2020

There’s been some speculation about who Biden’s running mate would be if he does indeed secure the nomination, and Klobuchar helped the rumor mill get buzzing with this comment: