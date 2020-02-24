Bernie Sanders is, at this point anyway, considered the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. But just because that’s happening doesn’t mean some of the other candidates are eager to go after him. Elizabeth Warren is one such candidate:

Welcome to Dodge City!

Trending

It’s just that Sanders says the quiet parts out loud.

Giving up easily isn’t in Warren’s DNA.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBernie SandersElizabeth Warren