Bernie Sanders is, at this point anyway, considered the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. But just because that’s happening doesn’t mean some of the other candidates are eager to go after him. Elizabeth Warren is one such candidate:

Here is the video of Warren pivoting from this @jessbidgood question on whether Bernie Sanders is a risky nominee to talk about Bloomberg. When another reporter tried to redirect, she was having none of it: "I heard you." https://t.co/Uu1kjB6W8Y pic.twitter.com/IXdb4XHBoP — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 24, 2020

Welcome to Dodge City!

This is what someone who knows they can't win but is gunning for a VP slot does. You can hit Bloomberg all day long, but if you leave the frontrunner untouched it's not going to matter. https://t.co/BeCPo3sZdm — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 24, 2020

Lol she’s not going to be VP. https://t.co/hfMPwvqIZF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2020

The takeaway: There is no daylight between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Bernie's radical ideas from banning fracking to a total government takeover of health care are the mainstream view of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/zAzMM0fSHO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 24, 2020

It’s just that Sanders says the quiet parts out loud.

Warren is going to go full Chris Christie, isn't she? https://t.co/Bbdy6nlhd8 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 24, 2020

She's this year's @JohnKasich, wildly unpopular but believes staffers who say she's just a couple of days away from turning it all around so she'll never drop out. https://t.co/oGs772FXSX — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 24, 2020

Giving up easily isn’t in Warren’s DNA.