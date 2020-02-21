At a recent rally, President Trump joked about the movie “Parasite” winning an Academy Award, and said he’d rather watch “Gone With the Wind” again:

Trump criticized the Oscars for awarding Parasite Best Picture. "What the hell was that all about? We've got enough problems with South Korea with trade." pic.twitter.com/02xJ61rfqj — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 21, 2020

And with that, the entertainment writer wing of the anti-Trump Resistance jumped into action, and naturally it took place on CNN:

LA Times film critic @JustinCChang on Trump saying he likes “Gone with the Wind”: “We can love 'Gone with the Wind' and also acknowledge its romanticized view of the old South, which many people rightly find problematic, so that’s another racist dog whistle as well." pic.twitter.com/GBKVXK4Xoe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2020

They’re nothing if not predictable.

