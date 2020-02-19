Since the day Trump took office (and even before that), Democrats have been churning out narrative after narrative designed to erode the president’s support, culminating in impeachment in the House and acquittal in the Senate. Dems have also been trying to spin positive economic news as bad for working Americans. How’s that all working out for them? Here’s the latest:

Emerson poll gives Donald Trump best ratings of his presidency https://t.co/BWqtjffTiH — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 19, 2020

The latest @EmersonPolling shows a net-positive approval rating (+4) for President Trump. They have an A- pollster rating from @FiveThirtyEight. 👉🏻 https://t.co/JVXu1jXEWg https://t.co/Yh9cAr3xXh — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 19, 2020

That all suggests that the Democrats might want to try a different approach, but instead they seem to continue to focus on the same lines of attack that have been failing repeatedly.

Trump bests all Democrats except Bernie in a new Emerson poll. Remarkable that POTUS is in such good political shape considering all that has been thrown at him since he took office. https://t.co/wH8OVV4zyc pic.twitter.com/Yljl1Nt99U — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 19, 2020

It certainly provides more evidence that the Democrats’ efforts haven’t had the intended effects.

Of course Trump is soaring in approval….the voters are seeing the alternatives and are not happy… — DevilsAdvocate (@rgorman33) February 19, 2020

It's BECAUSE of what he's been put through, not despite. — Madeleine (@madeluna24601) February 19, 2020

I wonder how much sense it makes to nominate a candidate who’s campaign is founded on creating an economic revolution when 70% of Americans are happy with the economy. 🤔 — Senator Texas (@SenatorTexas) February 19, 2020

And no doubt at tonight’s debate some of the Dem candidates will continue to do just that.