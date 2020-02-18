The Nevada primary is just days away, and the remaining Democrat candidates are all jockeying for position. One of those candidates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, went the extra mile by going all the way back to elementary school for her opener while speaking to members of the Culinary Workers Union:

Amy Klobuchar opened the Culinary Union forum by saying: “My name is Amy, but when I was in fourth grade Spanish they gave me the name Elena.” — aída chávez (@aidachavez) February 19, 2020

Yep, that really happened:

Is this real life? 2020 hasn’t yet failed to deliver.

Does she know how to say pandering in Spanish too? LOL — Frank Naccarato (@frank_naccarato) February 19, 2020

This one might come close to setting a pandering record — but the year is young.

this is painful but incredible — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 19, 2020

$10 says if Elena gets the nomination she picks Beto as her VP and announces the first all-Hispanic ticket for US President. — DaSilva (@RomanticNat) February 19, 2020

LOL! Hey, you never know.

To be fair, that is standard, traditional presidential-like awkwardness. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) February 19, 2020

Bless her. She is so cringe — MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) February 19, 2020

At least she didn't say they called her BETO 😂😂😂 — Legal Immigrant -Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@1776Legal) February 19, 2020

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.