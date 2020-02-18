The Nevada primary is just days away, and the remaining Democrat candidates are all jockeying for position. One of those candidates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, went the extra mile by going all the way back to elementary school for her opener while speaking to members of the Culinary Workers Union:

Yep, that really happened:

Is this real life? 2020 hasn’t yet failed to deliver.

This one might come close to setting a pandering record — but the year is young.

LOL! Hey, you never know.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

