Here’s a question that’s asked on an at least weekly basis:

What will California think of next?

This week has brought with it another answer to that question:

A lawmaker in northern California is concerned with low voter turnout and has a new proposal that would punish registered voters who don't cast a ballot in every election. https://t.co/xVp3iJoeTx — KFI AM 640 (@KFIAM640) February 14, 2020

"Something like jury duty.” A North Bay lawmaker wants to pass a law that would require all registered voters to cast a ballot. https://t.co/6KMgq4BBb2 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 13, 2020

There doesn’t seem to be anything that California progressives don’t believe should be mandatory.

We need better politicians. We especially need better politicians in California. https://t.co/yLSYpxyltB — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 14, 2020

Ironically there already is a punishment for not voting:

The punishment is getting politicians like this. I thought the Constitution barred cruel and unusual punishment? — gwhizkids (@gwhizkids) February 14, 2020

Bingo!

Great idea! @SenKamalaHarris can throw them all in jail! She loves doing that. #California — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) February 14, 2020

The people who call Trump an authoritarian are actually the authoritarians. https://t.co/H0wOc5Vpux — Travis (@ohiophinfan1037) February 14, 2020

"When you choose to not decide, you still have made a choice…"

Seriously, though, whoever voted for this lawmaker needs to reevaluate their choices. https://t.co/7mITv9jSEO — Disenfranchised (@Disenfranchis1) February 14, 2020

Reportedly, “people not registered to vote would not be impacted” if the proposal were to become law, but it seems like punishing registered voters for missing an election cycle would simply discourage more people from registering to vote in the first place.