We retweeted this video from Townhall earlier, but it’s worth another look just to make sure everybody sees it. People might disagree with Elizabeth Warren on a number of issues, but everybody will agree that when it comes to memorizing her talking points, she’s second to none:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's running through the talking points in the spin room post-debate. pic.twitter.com/OYpG2j8rMU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2020

Those interviews were conducted post-debate last night.

My god, this is so great. Watch this. https://t.co/dZLfUSK4kZ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2020

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

OMG. She is a worse retail candidate than Hillary. I wasn’t sure that was possible 😂 https://t.co/Qq0pky6DFo — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 8, 2020

So authentic!

So very spontaneous, heartfelt and genuine…twice. Maybe mix it up a bit, Chief 😂 https://t.co/47D44sFnR4 — Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) February 8, 2020

1/1024th originality — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 8, 2020

She's well rehearsed, I'll give her that. — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) February 8, 2020

Watch this. Put her in front of a mirror and pull her string. https://t.co/xQEJ5EYCKD — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 8, 2020

Oh my god. This has to go viral. — The Nation (@Pryme21tyme) February 8, 2020

It really should.