Who’s up for a weekend lecture about combating racism from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend? Neither are we, but at least this does have the redeeming quality of being beyond parody:

From the New York Post:

The freshman Queens socialist enlisted her man to talk about the issue of “combating racism as a white person.”

“I think it’s helpful and important to talk to other white people about racism, and I think a lot of people, they don’t want to be racist,” Roberts, 30, offered as AOC sat beside him. “They don’t think that they’re racist, but they also don’t know some of the things they believe or say are and can be racist.”

Neither offered anything in particular about what they defined as racist, or who gets to decide what is and is not racist.

We’re already pretty sure AOC knows who gets to decide what is and is not racist.

@RedSteeze had some fun with the facial expressions and body language:

LOL.

