The January jobs report has been released, and it shows continued excellent news (unless you’re a Democrat running for president):

US jobs report: record-breaking streak continues as 225,000 added in January https://t.co/tb3Z2TxbXW — The Guardian (@guardian) February 7, 2020

Best news in the jobs report = Labor Force Participation hits 63.4%, the highest of this recovery so far More Americans are getting jobs and hunting for jobs again. That is a welcome sign, especially with aging Baby Boomers.https://t.co/iJMORZOeYS #jobs pic.twitter.com/i4jp4Ijpxt — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) February 7, 2020

Fox Business’ Charles Payne on jobs report: “blue collar wage boom”https://t.co/ijEJoKDVpc pic.twitter.com/zXUePDTLmz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2020

The Democrat candidates for president have a debate tonight. What will their spin be?

Another strong jobs report for January. Something to keep an eye on: Will this and the strong economy be mentioned at tonight’s Democratic debate in NH in terms of plans the candidates have if elected around Econ/jobs? https://t.co/Jg2OGSfL5R — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 7, 2020

The Dems will no doubt come out and attempt to paint the new report as bad news for anybody who isn’t rich, but it is quite the finish to their week:

Quite the week for Trump between the acquittal, the improving poll numbers and now this solid jobs report. Arguably the best position he's been in for re-election since his election. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 7, 2020

Stephen Moore: January jobs report “caps off” the “worst week in the history of the Democratic Party” pic.twitter.com/vDmEG0wBz2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 7, 2020

Harsh, but true!