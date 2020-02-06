As we told you this afternoon, the Washington Post was all over the post Trump speech spin on behalf of the Democrats by comparing his post-acquittal address to Bill Clinton’s:

Not to be outdone, CBS News took that talking point baton and ran with it:

It must be so nice to be a Democrat and knowing the media will automatically circle the wagons when necessary.

Expectations for any MSM outlet to point out the differences for full context are very low.

Yeah, it could be! *Eye roll*

The liberal media’s waiting for an apology from the wrong person:

We won’t hold our breath.

