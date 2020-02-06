As we told you this afternoon, the Washington Post was all over the post Trump speech spin on behalf of the Democrats by comparing his post-acquittal address to Bill Clinton’s:

Washington Post reminds us that Bill Clinton was ‘profoundly sorry’ after his acquittal https://t.co/y2szqulM0J — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2020

Not to be outdone, CBS News took that talking point baton and ran with it:

WATCH: When Bill Clinton was acquitted in his impeachment trial 21 years ago, he spoke for less than two minutes and said he was "profoundly sorry." By comparison, President Trump spoke for more than an hour and offered no apologies https://t.co/jVqOIre3vA pic.twitter.com/SsZasVYIH3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2020

It must be so nice to be a Democrat and knowing the media will automatically circle the wagons when necessary.

Clinton was charged with lying under oath (perjury), and admitted to doing so. He was disbarred. The impeachment articles did not charge Trump with a crime. https://t.co/aTbabfxsRR — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) February 6, 2020

Expectations for any MSM outlet to point out the differences for full context are very low.

Clinton did something wrong. — Larry Burns (@lburns8862) February 6, 2020

Bill Clinton did something wrong. So that could be why. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 6, 2020

Yeah, it could be! *Eye roll*

He was guilty. Trump wasn't. — TRXBRUX (@trxbrux) February 6, 2020

Unlike Trump, he had done something to be sorry for. Then, he bombed civilians in Serbia to make us forget. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) February 6, 2020

Clinton was found guilty by a federal judge and had his DNA all over his young interns dress — Art Vandelay (@X62048239) February 6, 2020

The liberal media’s waiting for an apology from the wrong person:

Apologies? For what? Congress should be the one to APOLOGIZE. What a farce https://t.co/UYd7kzjgxL — Mister R (@trmorgan1609) February 6, 2020

We won’t hold our breath.