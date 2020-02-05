Earlier today, Democrat Sen. Doug Jones said he’d “reluctantly” vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment:

Even though Jones might have to pay for that with his Senate seat, at least he’s won over the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance. Rob Reiner praised Jones, while taking a swipe at the areas of the country Hillary Clinton might also consider “deplorable”:

But Reiner no doubt considers progressive-run California exactly what the Founders envisioned.

The final Senate trial vote on the two articles of impeachment is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST, which means…

LOL.

