Students at St. Johns College, Oxford, have demanded that the school immediately divest from fossil fuels. The response from one school official who manages the endowment fund was guaranteed to generate some, well, heat:

Oxford official to students demanding divestment: "I am not able to arrange any divestment at short notice. But I can arrange for the gas central heating in college to be switched off w/immediate effect. Please let me know if you support this proposal.”https://t.co/Q0MBDNCjVU — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 3, 2020

Brilliant: "I am not able to arrange any divestment at short notice,” he wrote. “But I can arrange for the gas central heating in college to be switched off with immediate effect. Please let me know if you support this proposal.” https://t.co/e75bthhnX0 via @WSJ — Brian Brenberg (@BrianBrenberg) February 3, 2020

The student activists didn’t like that suggestion at all:

Student response to Oxford official: “This is an inappropriate and flippant response by the bursar to what we were hoping would be a mature discussion. It’s January and it would be borderline dangerous to switch off the central heating.” https://t.co/kiA8Ckt0cU — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 3, 2020

It doesn’t look like the students got the point. Here’s the response from the school official:

Oxford official back to students demanding divestment but opposed to having the (gas) heated turned off: https://t.co/vJMkETvEm4 pic.twitter.com/am5j073loc — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 3, 2020

"It is all too easy to request others to do things that carry no personal cost to yourself." A heated Oxford education: protesting students get a personal lesson about fossil fuels https://t.co/DdmD5byRXn via @WSJ — San Diego Pete (@pjsarach) February 3, 2020

After his response to this childish protest, I think the bursar at St John’s Oxford is my new hero 🙌🙌🙌https://t.co/YOh8gSL0Cn via @WSJ — Jackson Crayton 🇬🇧 (@csislander2020) February 3, 2020

Everyone is willing to let others sacrifice for the environment — as long as they themselves are not required to. A Heated Oxford Education https://t.co/tA1M8h2jrn — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) February 3, 2020

Let students experience the cold reality of their demands. https://t.co/ZaskxC9Uni — Don Penim (@Don_Penim) February 3, 2020

There are some days I want to subscribe to The Times Of UK to read stuff like this. — WilliamTeach2 (@WTeach2) February 3, 2020

It's long past time someone tried logic with these imbeciles. https://t.co/jL0MHYpJxp — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) February 3, 2020

Well played!