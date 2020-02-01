It must be nice for the Democrats to know they’ve got a sizable chunk of the media in their back pockets to help with the spin during PR emergencies. CNN White House correspondent John Harwood again showed any budding young journos how it’s done with this doozy:

It never fails!

And as usual, the first thing to be unpacked is a big container labeled “hack”:

Obligatory:

That’ll never stop being pitifully hilarious.

