The looming impeachment trial acquittal of President Trump seems to have kicked the Democrats’ panicked talking points into overdrive. MSNBC intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance pushed as many of those as he could during a segment with Joy Reid:

Nance made a great argument for paper ballots and tight voter ID laws! However, progressives won’t see it that way.

He went on, with Reid taking pride in helping push conspiracy theories:

Basically what they’re saying is anything from now on that doesn’t go the Democrats’ way will be because of Trump with help from interference from nefarious actors.

Trending

And that’s one deep lake.

“Projection” is alive and well on the Left.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMSNBC