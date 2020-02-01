The looming impeachment trial acquittal of President Trump seems to have kicked the Democrats’ panicked talking points into overdrive. MSNBC intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance pushed as many of those as he could during a segment with Joy Reid:

MSNBC’s Nance predicts the 2020 election will be compromised: "This nation is going to be under attack, cyber-wise, unlike anything we’ve seen before. Not just disinformation … we may finally see people put their hands on the thumbs of the scales of American voting machines" pic.twitter.com/3uN7xmFAmW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2020

Nance made a great argument for paper ballots and tight voter ID laws! However, progressives won’t see it that way.

He went on, with Reid taking pride in helping push conspiracy theories:

Nance, cont’d: “Absolutely” Trump is now a “king,” “we are not living in a constitutional republic anymore … Donald Trump is the supreme element of the state, like North Korea”; 2020 might spell end of “America as we’ve known it." Reid adds: “Scaring is caring” pic.twitter.com/U9LMaGpOUi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2020

Basically what they’re saying is anything from now on that doesn’t go the Democrats’ way will be because of Trump with help from interference from nefarious actors.

Yes, yes, dive right into Lake Crazy and swim all the way to the bottom https://t.co/00qhDGMjCD — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 1, 2020

And that’s one deep lake.

This is entirely idiotic and unserious, and it is impossible to be a well adjusted, rational adult and not see that https://t.co/nBbLg0nDcz — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 1, 2020

Translation: If Democrats don't get back into power, we're all going to die!!

Good work everyone… https://t.co/v2ZHIrYC6I — Señia (@ayasgirl) February 1, 2020

Their early unhinged excuse-laden concession speeches are hilarious. These people are broken. 🤣🤣🤣 — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) February 1, 2020

Pure intentional #disinformation being fed to those who live in an incredible echo chamber created by so-called credible news sources. Don't trust these people folks. https://t.co/WetwoiK2w0 — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) February 1, 2020

They’re so predictable! Already with the excuses! These people make me sick. — Jennay🦅 (@jennayy1685) February 1, 2020

Everybody at MSNBC has lost their minds. They are just scare mongering & spreading disinformation. Gen. Mattis was trying to warn us about the real threat to Democracy 👇 this is it. https://t.co/WpXlghY164 — Oak Wood (@WoodOak1999) February 1, 2020

The Nazi-like embrace of propaganda on @MSNBC continues. Maybe the same hackers who posted all those homophobic things on @JoyAnnReid's blog will hack the election too. https://t.co/1Nf4AZxRqx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 1, 2020

Left already saying, “if we lose, we won’t accept the results.” This behavior is terrible, but it’s really funny how they can turn around and accuse Trump supporters of doing the exact thing they do. https://t.co/7muhfRxv2R — Willis Krumholz (@WillKrumholz) February 1, 2020

“Projection” is alive and well on the Left.