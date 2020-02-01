The Iowa caucuses are just a couple days away, but Joe Biden’s not too busy to serve up some marital advice in his own unique style:

Biden’s “No Malarkey” tour seems to be living up to its name today.

If the president thing doesn’t work out, maybe Joe could pen a newspaper advice column.

