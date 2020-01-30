Thursday’s impeachment trial in the Senate ran well into the night, and the last question from a senator was addressed to the House managers. Rep. Jerrold Nadler was eager to provide an answer, but Adam Schiff didn’t seem to want that to happen:

LMAO wait — did Adam Schiff just get up to try and answer this question, but Jerry Nadler beat him to it? pic.twitter.com/8jK7vinaKY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 31, 2020

That certainly seems to be the case:

Rep. Jerry Nadler got up to get the last word in for the night. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, got up and tried to get Nadler's attention: "Jerry. Jerry. Jerry." pic.twitter.com/M5K2OBXoK1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 31, 2020

This video of Adam Schiff desperately trying to stop Jerry Nadler from seizing the microphone is priceless. "Jerry. Jerry! JERRY!”pic.twitter.com/mZ2x2M3QnL — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 31, 2020

😆🤣😆 … Adam Schiff did not want Nadler to be the closer. Too late. Too bad. So sad. pic.twitter.com/LrThVFAytc — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 31, 2020

LOL! Sorry, Schiff.

Hahaha!! Now that’s funny! Poor Adam didn’t get the last word. 😂 — CT (@CTomme2) January 31, 2020

I caught that. Great moment. — Dan 🇺🇲 🦅 🌎 ⚓ 🗽 (@DNosknih) January 31, 2020

Those two are the Keystone Cops. Good gravy https://t.co/0mAJyIlD5D — J Butler (@jbutler70) January 31, 2020

I can't. Stop. Laughing.😂 — joey in the woods (@joeyinthewoods) January 31, 2020

How could Jerry Nadler do that? Adam Schiff had so many more conversations to fabricate — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 31, 2020

An MSNBC panel made a note of it:

"Adam Schiff stood. He was ready to go to the podium. He only had to do about 3 steps to get there. Jerry Nadler had to do about 12. "It's the FASTEST I've seen Jerry Nadler move, in the 25 years that I've known him." pic.twitter.com/EVziTG6Km6 — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) January 31, 2020

Further outlining what an absolute circus this has been from the start.