At the impeachment trial, Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham submitted a question for the House managers that was a hypothetical about President Obama, Mitt Romney, and his son. Schiff answered with his own hypotheticals:

Jay Sekulow from Trump’s defense team then swept all “hypotheticals” aside when he showed why the Democrats’ accusations are nothing more than projection writ large:

Trending

Oh, it’s on! But the Dems in the room are no doubt too blinded by partisanship to see the irony in their accusations.

The Senate is expected to continue submitting questions for both sides until much later this evening.

Update: The White House added its two cents:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald TrumpFBIimpeachmentJames ComeyJay Sekulow