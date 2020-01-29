At the impeachment trial, Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham submitted a question for the House managers that was a hypothetical about President Obama, Mitt Romney, and his son. Schiff answered with his own hypotheticals:

Schiff presents hypothetical scenario to senators: Obama asks Russian prime minister to announce investigation into opponent Mitt Romney in return for aid. "Do any of us have any question that Barack Obama would be impeached for that kind of misconduct?" https://t.co/esubYC6OT8 pic.twitter.com/fhJl1gT7eM — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

Jay Sekulow from Trump’s defense team then swept all “hypotheticals” aside when he showed why the Democrats’ accusations are nothing more than projection writ large:

This 👇👇👇 If you're talking about foreign-solicited dirt to start sham investigations into your political rivals look no further than…the DEMOCRATS and Obama's FBI! And it's not a hypothetical! pic.twitter.com/EGukzBhRpz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 29, 2020

Oh, it’s on! But the Dems in the room are no doubt too blinded by partisanship to see the irony in their accusations.

The Senate is expected to continue submitting questions for both sides until much later this evening.

Update: The White House added its two cents: